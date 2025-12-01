12/1/25: Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with High Up to 44

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.1°F with overcast skies. A light breeze flows at 9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far tonight.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 43.7°F, and conditions will change as moderate rain is forecasted, with an 81% chance of precipitation. The total rainfall is estimated to reach about 0.19 inches. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.6 mph.
For tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 37.6°F. Light drizzle is anticipated with an ongoing 81% probability of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease, blowing gently at up to 5.3 mph.
Residents should prepare for wet conditions throughout the day and into the evening. Ensure to dress warmly and consider rain gear when stepping out.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|44°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Wednesday
|49°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|58°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
