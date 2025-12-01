12/1/25: Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Moderate Rain Expected Later with High Up to 44

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 29.1°F with overcast skies. A light breeze flows at 9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far tonight.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 43.7°F, and conditions will change as moderate rain is forecasted, with an 81% chance of precipitation. The total rainfall is estimated to reach about 0.19 inches. Winds will continue at speeds up to 9.6 mph.

For tonight, the temperature will drop slightly to a low of 37.6°F. Light drizzle is anticipated with an ongoing 81% probability of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease, blowing gently at up to 5.3 mph.

Residents should prepare for wet conditions throughout the day and into the evening. Ensure to dress warmly and consider rain gear when stepping out.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
28°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
81% chance · 0.19 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 44°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: heavy
Wednesday 49°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 35°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 35°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

