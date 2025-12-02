12/1/25: Light Drizzle and Chilly at 36.7°F in Williamson County After Day of Slight Snow

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a light drizzle with a temperature of 36.7°F and winds flowing at 6.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far tonight.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41°F and a low of 26.4°F. Winds peaked at 8.8 mph, with precipitation chances at 99%, totaling 0.24 inches including slight snowfall. The conditions have been predominantly wet throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize around the current 36.5°F with lighter winds up to 4.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 99%, with dense drizzle continuing into the night. Residents should anticipate consistent drizzle and moist conditions persisting until morning.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|41°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|29°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|39°F
|29°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|43°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|41°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|51°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|37°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter