12/1/25: Light Drizzle and Chilly at 36.7°F in Williamson County After Day of Slight Snow

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a light drizzle with a temperature of 36.7°F and winds flowing at 6.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41°F and a low of 26.4°F. Winds peaked at 8.8 mph, with precipitation chances at 99%, totaling 0.24 inches including slight snowfall. The conditions have been predominantly wet throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to stabilize around the current 36.5°F with lighter winds up to 4.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 99%, with dense drizzle continuing into the night. Residents should anticipate consistent drizzle and moist conditions persisting until morning.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
26°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.24 in
Now
37°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 38°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 39°F 29°F Fog
Thursday 43°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 51°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

