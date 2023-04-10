11th Annual AASC Peanut Free Night at Nashville Sounds

The Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center presents its 11th Annual Peanut Free Night at the Nashville Sounds! On Tuesday, April 11th, First Horizon Park will be deep cleaned and no peanuts will be sold, providing a fun and safe evening for families with peanut allergies.

Physicians with the Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center are excited to offer this opportunity to area children, who would otherwise not be able to attend a major league baseball game.

PEANUT ALLERGY FACTS:

Peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. Peanut allergy symptoms can be life-threatening (anaphylaxis). For some people with peanut allergies, even tiny amounts of peanuts can cause a serious reaction.

Peanut allergy has been increasing in children. Even if you or your child has had only a mild allergic reaction to peanuts, it’s important to talk to your doctor. There is still a risk of a more serious future reaction.

Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that requires treatment with an epinephrine (adrenaline) injector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, Symjepi, others) and a trip to the emergency room.

Game Highlight: Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays

Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesdays are back! Nashville dog owners can enjoy Sounds baseball with their favorite pups every Tuesday at First Horizon Park. $5 of each ticket will go to benefit a local animal nonprofit organizations.

See all Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday information here: https://www.milb.com/nashville/tickets/soundstuesdays | Presented By Tito’s Handmade Vodka