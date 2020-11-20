11 Places to Dine Out on Thanksgiving

By
Donna Vissman
-

Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 11 local places open this Thanksgiving.

PrevNext

1. Puckett’s

Puckett's
photo from Puckett’s Facebook

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin, 37064

Puckett’s six locations will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day, serving a three-course, family-style meal and $5 mimosas for those looking to indulge in a traditional feast. Seating times and pricing vary by restaurant, and those interested should call their nearest Puckett’s for more information. Call Franklin to make a reservation at 615-794-5527.

2. Scout’s Pub

Scout's Pub
photo from Scout’s Pub

158 Front Street, Franklin

Scout’s Pub will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They will offer its full menu. Special for the day include beer-braised pot roast at Scout’s, featuring hand-carved carrot, parmesan risotto, and grilled broccolini topped with beer stout gravy, both created by A. Marshall Hospitality’s Regional Chef Jesse Quatro. Call for reservations at 615-721-5993.

3. Americana Taphouse

Americana Taphouse
photo from Americana Taphouse

94 E Main Street, Franklin

Americana Taphouse will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They will offer their full menu.  Specials also include a Tennessee Brisket Hot Brown at Americana, featuring smoked brisket and turkey, sliced tomato and classic Mornay sauce atop Texas toast. Call 615-790-2309 to make reservations.

4. The Mockingbird Restaurant

Mockingbird Restaurant
photo from Mockingbird Restaurant

3035 Reserve Blvd, Spring Hill, 37174

The Mockingbird will offer a Thanksgiving meal from noon – 5p by reservation. A special Thanksgiving meal is prepared with turkey and dressing, several sides, and a selection of pies for dessert. Call (931) 487-9787 for reservations.

5. Loveless Cafe

Loveless Cafe
photo from Loveless Cafe Facebook

 

8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37211

The Loveless Cafe will be open from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving their normal menu.

6. Mere Bulles

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles Facebook

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Open on Thanksgiving from 11am- 6pm, entrees include prime rib with mashed potatoes, turkey with mashed potatoes, seared salmon with sweet potatoes,and more. See their entire menu here. Adults $53.99, Seniors $47.99 and children ages 5 to 12 $18.99

7. Buca di Beppo

Bucca di Beppo
photo from Bucca di Beppo Facebook

1722 Galleria Blvd, Franklin, TN, 37067

Dine-in at Bucca di Beppo and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal or order from the regular menu. Make your reservation here.

8. Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel
credit-FB

Locations throughout Williamson County

Those dining at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations can enjoy the Turkey n’ Dressing meal and if miss it on Thanksgiving, they actually serve this meal every Thursday. It is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

9. Sperry’s, Cool Springs

Sperry's
credit-FB

 

650 Frazier Drive, Franklin, TN

The locally-owned- steakhouse which opened back in 1974 in its first location in Belle Meade will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours will be from 11 a – 8 p with a special menu offering. Make your reservation by calling 615-778-9950.

10. Harpeth Hotel

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel Facebook

 

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

Harpeth Hotel, Downtown Franklin’s new hotel, will have a pre-fixe menu on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are recommended, call (615) 786-0840 or book online at OpenTable.

11. Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco's
photo from Del Frisco’s

207 Franklin Road, Brentwood

They are offering a pre-fixe menu featuring butternut squash bisque, turkey entree with potatoes and cranberries. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or caramel pecan crumble.  Reservations are recommended, book online here. 

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here