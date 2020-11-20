11 Places to Dine Out on Thanksgiving

1. Puckett’s

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin, 37064

Puckett’s six locations will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day, serving a three-course, family-style meal and $5 mimosas for those looking to indulge in a traditional feast. Seating times and pricing vary by restaurant, and those interested should call their nearest Puckett’s for more information. Call Franklin to make a reservation at 615-794-5527.