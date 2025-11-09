11/9/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Peaking at 40.5 After a High of 54.9

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 40.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.9°F with wind speeds peaking at 14.6 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 14%, and no rainfall occurred. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30.9°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds may continue to gust up to 14.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will further decrease to a mere 2%.

Residents can expect the overcast weather to persist through tonight, with no significant changes in temperature or wind conditions.

Today’s Details

High
55°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 34°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast
Friday 69°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 69°F 52°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

