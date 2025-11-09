11/9/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Peaking at 40.5 After a High of 54.9

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 40.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 54.9°F with wind speeds peaking at 14.6 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 14%, and no rainfall occurred. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30.9°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds may continue to gust up to 14.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will further decrease to a mere 2%.
Residents can expect the overcast weather to persist through tonight, with no significant changes in temperature or wind conditions.
Today’s Details
High
55°F
Low
31°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
4:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|34°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|50°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter