11/9/25: Overcast Evening, Temp Peaking at 40.5 After a High of 54.9

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by an overcast sky with a current temperature of 40.5°F. Winds are blowing at 11.8 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 54.9°F with wind speeds peaking at 14.6 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remained low at 14%, and no rainfall occurred. Tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to a low of 30.9°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds may continue to gust up to 14.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will further decrease to a mere 2%.

Residents can expect the overcast weather to persist through tonight, with no significant changes in temperature or wind conditions.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 31°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast Monday 34°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast Friday 69°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 52°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email