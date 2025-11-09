11/9/25: Overcast Early, High 55, Slight Snow Expected, Winds Up to 15 mph

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 52.3°F. Winds are blowing at 14.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded so far.
Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 54.9°F with a slight drop to a low of 33.1°F later in the evening. Wind speeds may reach up to 15.3 mph. Despite the majority of the day remaining mostly dry, there’s a 15% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total of 0.09 inches, including a slight possibility of snowfall.
Tonight, conditions will continue to be overcast. The temperature will again plummet to around 33.1°F. Wind speeds will hover close to 15 mph, with a minimal precipitation chance of 3%.
Residents should prepare for colder temperatures tonight and possibly slippery roads if the slight snowfall materializes. As always, it’s advisable to stay updated on the weather conditions as they continue to develop.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|33°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Monday
|33°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Tuesday
|50°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|64°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|53°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
