11/9/25: Overcast, Breezy at 43°F with Highs Reaching Mid-50s

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 43.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 13.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed so far.
Throughout the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 54.9°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 17.4 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at 14%. Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 31.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 14.1 mph, and the probability of rain will further diminish to 3%.
Residents should expect continued overcast skies as they move into the evening hours. No weather advisories have been issued for the area.
Today’s Details
High
55°F
Low
31°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
14% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:18am
Sunset
4:44pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|55°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|33°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Tuesday
|50°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|61°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|69°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|69°F
|52°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
