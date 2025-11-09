11/9/25: Overcast, Breezy at 43°F with Highs Reaching Mid-50s

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is recorded at 43.3°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 13.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed so far.

Throughout the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 54.9°F. Wind speeds may reach up to 17.4 mph. Despite the cloudy conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at 14%. Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 31.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, with speeds up to 14.1 mph, and the probability of rain will further diminish to 3%.

Residents should expect continued overcast skies as they move into the evening hours. No weather advisories have been issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 55°F Low 31°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 14% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:18am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 55°F 31°F Overcast Monday 33°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 50°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 61°F 42°F Overcast Friday 69°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 69°F 52°F Overcast

