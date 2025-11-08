11/8/25: Clear Sky and Highs Near 69 in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 69.3°F and winds blowing at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s temperatures peaked at 69.3°F with a low of 52.9°F in the morning. Winds have been gentle, reaching up to 5.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation has been low at just 4%. No precipitation was recorded today, and conditions remained clear throughout the day with no significant changes expected.

Tonight, the skies will continue to be clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 54.7°F. Winds will persist at a gentle pace up to 5.4 mph. The probability of rain remains negligible at 1%.

Residents can anticipate clear skies and mild weather to continue through the evening, maintaining the pleasant conditions witnessed during the day.

Today’s Details

High
69°F
Low
53°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
69°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:17am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 69°F 53°F Fog
Sunday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 39°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 43°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 68°F 43°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

