11/7/25: Mainly Clear Evening, 61°F After Heavy Rain Passed

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 61.3°F. Winds are calm at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 70°F and a low of 50°F. Winds reached up to 14.7 mph and there was a 48% chance of precipitation, but only 0.37 inches of rain materialized, associated with periods of heavy rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 58.6°F. The wind will decrease to speeds of up to 9.7 mph. Despite the clear skies currently, the chance of precipitation remains at 48%, with forecasts predicting the possibility of heavy rain continuing into the night.

Residents should be prepared for sudden weather changes and keep an eye on the skies if planning any nocturnal activities outdoors.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 50°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0.37 in Now 61°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 50°F Rain: heavy Saturday 68°F 54°F Fog Sunday 55°F 33°F Overcast Monday 38°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 42°F Clear sky Thursday 60°F 40°F Overcast

