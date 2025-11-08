11/7/25: Mainly Clear Evening, 61°F After Heavy Rain Passed

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 61.3°F. Winds are calm at 6 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 70°F and a low of 50°F. Winds reached up to 14.7 mph and there was a 48% chance of precipitation, but only 0.37 inches of rain materialized, associated with periods of heavy rain.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 58.6°F. The wind will decrease to speeds of up to 9.7 mph. Despite the clear skies currently, the chance of precipitation remains at 48%, with forecasts predicting the possibility of heavy rain continuing into the night.

Residents should be prepared for sudden weather changes and keep an eye on the skies if planning any nocturnal activities outdoors.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
50°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
48% chance · 0.37 in
Now
61°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 50°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 68°F 54°F Fog
Sunday 55°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 42°F Clear sky
Thursday 60°F 40°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here