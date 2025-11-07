11/7/25: Clear Sky at 51°F; Day Ahead Promises Rain, High Near 70

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather shows a clear sky with a current temperature of 50.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.6°F with a low of 49.8°F. Winds could gust up to 14.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 61%, with a forecasted total of 0.18 inches. Moderate rain showers are anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 57.9°F. Winds are expected to remain lighter, not exceeding 9.6 mph. There is a continued 61% chance of moderate rain showers through the evening.

Residents should prepare for periodic rain showers by carrying umbrellas and planning for potential damp conditions on roads and walkways. Be cautious while driving or commuting during the rain, and stay updated on any changes in the weather conditions throughout the day and night.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
50°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
61% chance · 0.18 in
Now
51°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:16am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 66°F 49°F Fog
Sunday 58°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 26°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 62°F 43°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here