11/7/25: Clear Sky at 51°F; Day Ahead Promises Rain, High Near 70

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather shows a clear sky with a current temperature of 50.9°F. Winds are blowing at 7 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.6°F with a low of 49.8°F. Winds could gust up to 14.6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 61%, with a forecasted total of 0.18 inches. Moderate rain showers are anticipated throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to around 57.9°F. Winds are expected to remain lighter, not exceeding 9.6 mph. There is a continued 61% chance of moderate rain showers through the evening.

Residents should prepare for periodic rain showers by carrying umbrellas and planning for potential damp conditions on roads and walkways. Be cautious while driving or commuting during the rain, and stay updated on any changes in the weather conditions throughout the day and night.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 50°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 61% chance · 0.18 in Now 51°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:16am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 66°F 49°F Fog Sunday 58°F 33°F Overcast Monday 42°F 26°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 62°F 43°F Overcast

