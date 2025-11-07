11/6/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 52

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.3°F and light winds blowing at 5.2 mph. No precipitation is observed at the moment.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 68°F and a low of 45.9°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, but there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky remains clear and temperatures are expected to level out around 52°F. The winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.2 mph, maintaining the calm weather into the early hours.

Moving forward, residents can expect similar conditions with no significant weather disturbances predicted.

Today’s Details High 68°F Low 46°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 46°F Partly cloudy Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light Sunday 58°F 34°F Overcast Monday 42°F 27°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 40°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email