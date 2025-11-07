11/6/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Holding at 52

Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52.3°F and light winds blowing at 5.2 mph. No precipitation is observed at the moment.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 68°F and a low of 45.9°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds reached up to 8.1 mph, but there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Tonight, the sky remains clear and temperatures are expected to level out around 52°F. The winds will continue at a gentle pace of up to 5.2 mph, maintaining the calm weather into the early hours.

Moving forward, residents can expect similar conditions with no significant weather disturbances predicted.

Today’s Details

High
68°F
Low
46°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
4.4 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 68°F 46°F Partly cloudy
Friday 70°F 50°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 67°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 58°F 34°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 64°F 40°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

