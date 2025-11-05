11/5/25: Clear Sky and Cooling to 54 Tonight After a High of 71

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 63.9°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5 mph. No precipitation has been reported currently.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 71.4°F and dropped to a low of 46.6°F. Winds throughout the day were mild, peaking at 8.6 mph. Conditions remained dry with a zero percent chance of precipitation, maintaining mainly clear skies throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect another clear evening with temperatures slightly warmer than last night, dipping to a low of 54.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, up to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain will remain at zero percent.

In summary, Williamson County is experiencing a calm and clear day transitioning into a similarly serene night. Residents can enjoy the mild temperatures and clear skies without the need for any weather-related precautions.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 47°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 56% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear Thursday 68°F 48°F Clear sky Friday 71°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 57°F 32°F Overcast Monday 43°F 26°F Clear sky Tuesday 52°F 26°F Mainly clear

