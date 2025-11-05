11/5/25: Clear Sky and Cooling to 54 Tonight After a High of 71

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 63.9°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5 mph. No precipitation has been reported currently.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 71.4°F and dropped to a low of 46.6°F. Winds throughout the day were mild, peaking at 8.6 mph. Conditions remained dry with a zero percent chance of precipitation, maintaining mainly clear skies throughout the day.

Tonight, residents can expect another clear evening with temperatures slightly warmer than last night, dipping to a low of 54.9°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, up to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain will remain at zero percent.

In summary, Williamson County is experiencing a calm and clear day transitioning into a similarly serene night. Residents can enjoy the mild temperatures and clear skies without the need for any weather-related precautions.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
47°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
56%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
64°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear
Thursday 68°F 48°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 26°F Clear sky
Tuesday 52°F 26°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

