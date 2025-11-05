11/5/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46°F, High Expected 67°F Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a temperature of 46.4°F and a wind speed of 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 66.9°F, with the lowest temperature at 45.3°F early morning. Wind conditions are anticipated to increase, reaching up to 11.1 mph. Despite the clear skies, there is a minimal precipitation chance of 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 51.1°F. The wind will decrease slightly but will continue at a speed of up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will maintain at 1%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County can expect a continued stretch of clear and calm weather into the next day, with no significant changes or official weather warnings reported.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
45°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 42°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 67°F 45°F Clear sky
Thursday 65°F 43°F Clear sky
Friday 70°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 68°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 26°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 51°F 27°F Mainly clear
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here