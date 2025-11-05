11/5/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 46°F, High Expected 67°F Today

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a temperature of 46.4°F and a wind speed of 5.5 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the high temperature is expected to reach 66.9°F, with the lowest temperature at 45.3°F early morning. Wind conditions are anticipated to increase, reaching up to 11.1 mph. Despite the clear skies, there is a minimal precipitation chance of 1% throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 51.1°F. The wind will decrease slightly but will continue at a speed of up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation will maintain at 1%.

Residents and visitors of Williamson County can expect a continued stretch of clear and calm weather into the next day, with no significant changes or official weather warnings reported.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 45°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 42°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 67°F 45°F Clear sky Thursday 65°F 43°F Clear sky Friday 70°F 49°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 68°F 52°F Drizzle: light Sunday 53°F 31°F Overcast Monday 44°F 26°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 51°F 27°F Mainly clear

