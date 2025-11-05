11/5/25: Clear Sky and 70.5°F in Williamson County, Wind at 10.3 mph

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the county saw a high of 70.5°F and a low of 46.6°F. Winds reached up to 10.5 mph, with skies remaining overcast for most of the day but ultimately clearing. There is no chance of precipitation expected today as skies remain clear into the evening.

Tonight, the temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 53.6°F with lighter winds at up to 5.3 mph. The sky will stay clear throughout the night, continuing the trend of dry conditions with a zero percent chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
47°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 45°F Clear sky
Friday 71°F 48°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 26°F Clear sky
Tuesday 52°F 26°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

