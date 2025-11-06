11/5/25: Clear Night and 55°F After a High of 71°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 55.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, registering at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and fell to a low of 46.6°F. Conditions remained mainly clear throughout the day with no precipitation, and maximum wind speeds were observed at 8.6 mph.

The forecast for tonight predicts sustained clear skies with temperatures expected to slightly drop to a low of 53.8°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle, reaching up to 4.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect continued calm and clear weather as there are no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
71°F
Low
47°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
4.1 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
55°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear
Thursday 67°F 47°F Clear sky
Friday 69°F 50°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 26°F Clear sky
Tuesday 51°F 24°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

