11/5/25: Clear Night and 55°F After a High of 71°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 55.2°F. Wind speeds are mild, registering at 4.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 71.4°F and fell to a low of 46.6°F. Conditions remained mainly clear throughout the day with no precipitation, and maximum wind speeds were observed at 8.6 mph.

The forecast for tonight predicts sustained clear skies with temperatures expected to slightly drop to a low of 53.8°F. Winds are anticipated to remain gentle, reaching up to 4.6 mph, with no chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect continued calm and clear weather as there are no official weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 71°F Low 47°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.1 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 55°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:14am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 71°F 47°F Mainly clear Thursday 67°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 61°F 32°F Overcast Monday 40°F 26°F Clear sky Tuesday 51°F 24°F Overcast

