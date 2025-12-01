11/30/25: Overcast Evening at 31°F, Light Drizzle Cleared

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 31.3°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 44.4°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Winds peaked at 12.7 mph, while the chance of precipitation was low at 15%, amounting to a light drizzle totaling 0.01 inches.
Tonight, the weather is expected to become partly cloudy with a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.
Today’s Details
High
44°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
15% chance · 0.01 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|45°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|40°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|45°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|54°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
