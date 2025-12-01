11/30/25: Overcast Evening at 31°F, Light Drizzle Cleared

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 31.3°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 44.4°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Winds peaked at 12.7 mph, while the chance of precipitation was low at 15%, amounting to a light drizzle totaling 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become partly cloudy with a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 15% chance · 0.01 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light Monday 45°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 39°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 40°F 36°F Overcast Friday 45°F 36°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 54°F 45°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

