11/30/25: Overcast Evening at 31°F, Light Drizzle Cleared

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 31.3°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 7.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 44.4°F and dipped to a low of 30.6°F. Winds peaked at 12.7 mph, while the chance of precipitation was low at 15%, amounting to a light drizzle totaling 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the weather is expected to become partly cloudy with a low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.1 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
15% chance · 0.01 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Monday 45°F 30°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast
Thursday 40°F 36°F Overcast
Friday 45°F 36°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 54°F 45°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

