11/30/25: Overcast and Chilly at 41°F, Light Drizzle Expected, Winds 10 mph

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 40.5°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 10.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s high is expected to reach 44.4°F, with light drizzle anticipated as the chance of precipitation stands at 15%. The total expected rainfall is minimal, about 0.01 inches. The maximum wind speed could increase slightly to 12.7 mph by the end of the day. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to a low of 30°F with winds calming slightly to a maximum of 10.5 mph, and the skies will remain overcast. The chance of precipitation tonight is virtually nil, with no additional rainfall expected.

Residents of Williamson County can expect continued chilly and mostly dry conditions through the evening and into the night. As always, it’s advisable to dress warmly and prepare for brisk winds and cooler temperatures, particularly in the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
44°F
Low
30°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
15% chance · 0.01 in
Now
40°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:38am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 44°F 30°F Drizzle: light
Monday 43°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 37°F 28°F Snow fall: slight
Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 36°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 52°F 43°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

