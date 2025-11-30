11/30/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Dips to 36 After Light Drizzle

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.1°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 44.4°F and a low of 30.6°F. Winds reached up to 12.7 mph, and there was a minor drizzle adding up to 0.01 inches of precipitation, though the overall chance of rain was low at 15%.
Tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear with temperatures expected to drop to the earlier recorded low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation.
Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to continue into the night with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|43°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|52°F
|43°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
