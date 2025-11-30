11/30/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Dips to 36 After Light Drizzle

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36.1°F and a light breeze at 5 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high of 44.4°F and a low of 30.6°F. Winds reached up to 12.7 mph, and there was a minor drizzle adding up to 0.01 inches of precipitation, though the overall chance of rain was low at 15%.

Tonight, the sky will remain mainly clear with temperatures expected to drop to the earlier recorded low of 30.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, reaching up to 9.9 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation.

Residents can anticipate stable weather conditions to continue into the night with no significant changes or weather warnings currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 44°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 15% chance · 0.01 in Now 36°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:38am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light Monday 43°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: heavy Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 36°F Overcast Friday 44°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 52°F 43°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email