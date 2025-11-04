11/3/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 44°F for National Sandwich Day

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 44.4°F under clear skies. The wind is calm at only 1.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, the high reached 58.8°F while the low dropped to 33.4°F. Conditions remained clear throughout the day, making it ideal for outdoor dining and other activities celebratory of National Sandwich Day. With no wind over 5.4 mph and no precipitation, it was perfect weather for locals to enjoy a sandwich outdoors or take lunch to a park.

Tonight, the weather is expected to largely continue this pleasant trend with the temperature slightly dropping to a predicted low of 43.7°F. The wind will continue to be light, not exceeding 3.4 mph, and skies will remain clear. This establishes continued favorable conditions for any late-night outdoor plans or gatherings.

No weather advisories are currently in effect for the area, ensuring uninterrupted outdoor activities remain possible into the night.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 33°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 41°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 59°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 63°F 40°F Clear sky Wednesday 67°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 74°F 55°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 57°F 32°F Overcast

