11/3/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 33°F; Dense Fog Advisory Issued

By
Source Staff
-
Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-03T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-03T16:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A minor dense fog advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight until 10 AM CST Monday, cautioning of visibility one quarter mile or less, which could pose driving hazards.

Currently, in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation.

Today, expect a clear day with temperatures peaking at 55.6°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph, with no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, skies will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 42.1°F and winds slightly slowing to 4.5 mph.

Please be reminded of the dense fog advisory starting just past midnight tonight, potentially reducing visibility significantly and impacting morning travel. Residents are advised to drive with caution.

Today’s Details

High
56°F
Low
33°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
4.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:12am
Sunset
4:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 56°F 33°F Fog
Tuesday 61°F 37°F Fog
Wednesday 70°F 46°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky
Friday 74°F 54°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here