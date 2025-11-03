11/3/25: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 33°F; Dense Fog Advisory Issued

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

Currently, in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 32.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4 mph. There is no precipitation.

Today, expect a clear day with temperatures peaking at 55.6°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 5.5 mph, with no chance of precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, skies will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 42.1°F and winds slightly slowing to 4.5 mph.

Today’s Details High 56°F Low 33°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 61°F 37°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 46°F Partly cloudy Thursday 69°F 49°F Clear sky Friday 74°F 54°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 74°F 53°F Drizzle: light Sunday 65°F 36°F Drizzle: light

