11/3/25: Clear Skies and 52°F, Ideal for National Sandwich Day Picnics

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 52°F. Winds are light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, conditions were mild, reaching a high of 58.8°F with minimal wind activity up to 5.4 mph. It was an ideal day for outdoor activities, such as celebrating National Sandwich Day with a picnic or enjoying an outdoor lunch. The clear skies and absence of fog throughout the day supported pleasant conditions for dining outdoors or even opting for a sandwich delivery without weather disruptions.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 44.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, maintaining up to 4.8 mph. With no precipitation expected, the evening remains favorable for any late-night activities under the clear skies.

In summary, today offered a perfect opportunity for Williamson County residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor dining and celebrate National Sandwich Day under favorable weather conditions. Tonight’s forecast promises continued clear weather, perfect for those planning to extend their outdoor engagements into the evening.

Today’s Details High 59°F Low 33°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 4.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:12am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 59°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 62°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 69°F 44°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 47°F Clear sky Friday 73°F 54°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 68°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 33°F Overcast

