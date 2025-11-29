11/29/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 48.9°F, Light Drizzle Possible

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 48.9°F under partly cloudy skies with a wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures have peaked at 48.9°F, with winds reaching up to 16.5 mph. A light drizzle is possible, though the chance of precipitation remains relatively low at 20%, with an expected total of only 0.01 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 42.4°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of the day, continuing at speeds up to 16.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will persist at 20%, consistent with today’s forecast.

Residents and visitors should be prepared for a chilly evening with potential drizzles and ensure suitable clothing and shelter are available to handle the cool temperatures and possible light rain.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
31°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
20% chance · 0.01 in
Now
49°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 44°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Monday 45°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 50°F 41°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

