11/29/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 48.9°F, Light Drizzle Possible

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 48.9°F under partly cloudy skies with a wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures have peaked at 48.9°F, with winds reaching up to 16.5 mph. A light drizzle is possible, though the chance of precipitation remains relatively low at 20%, with an expected total of only 0.01 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 42.4°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of the day, continuing at speeds up to 16.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will persist at 20%, consistent with today’s forecast.

Residents and visitors should be prepared for a chilly evening with potential drizzles and ensure suitable clothing and shelter are available to handle the cool temperatures and possible light rain.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 31°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 33% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 20% chance · 0.01 in Now 49°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light Sunday 44°F 28°F Drizzle: light Monday 45°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 38°F 28°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 41°F Overcast Friday 51°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email