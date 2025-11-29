11/29/25: Partly Cloudy and Chilly at 48.9°F, Light Drizzle Possible

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a cool 48.9°F under partly cloudy skies with a wind blowing at 13.2 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today.
For the remainder of the day, temperatures have peaked at 48.9°F, with winds reaching up to 16.5 mph. A light drizzle is possible, though the chance of precipitation remains relatively low at 20%, with an expected total of only 0.01 inches.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will turn overcast, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 42.4°F. Wind conditions will mirror those of the day, continuing at speeds up to 16.5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation will persist at 20%, consistent with today’s forecast.
Residents and visitors should be prepared for a chilly evening with potential drizzles and ensure suitable clothing and shelter are available to handle the cool temperatures and possible light rain.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|49°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|44°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|50°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter