11/29/25: Overcast Night with Light Drizzle, Currently 43.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 49.6°F and a low of 31.3°F. Winds peaked at 12.9 mph, and there was a slight drizzle amounting to a total of 0.01 inches of rain, consistent with a precipitation chance of 34%.

Throughout tonight, similar conditions are expected to persist. The temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 42.1°F. Light drizzle may continue, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 12.9 mph and the same 34% chance of precipitation continuing into the early morning hours.

Residents should anticipate mild weather with the ongoing light drizzle and overcast skies, maintaining a consistent pattern into tomorrow.

Today’s Details High 50°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 34% chance · 0.01 in Now 44°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 50°F 31°F Drizzle: light Sunday 44°F 28°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 32°F Overcast Friday 39°F 32°F Drizzle: light

