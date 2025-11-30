11/29/25: Overcast Night with Light Drizzle, Currently 43.5°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 43.5°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 49.6°F and a low of 31.3°F. Winds peaked at 12.9 mph, and there was a slight drizzle amounting to a total of 0.01 inches of rain, consistent with a precipitation chance of 34%.
Throughout tonight, similar conditions are expected to persist. The temperature is forecasted to drop slightly to a low of 42.1°F. Light drizzle may continue, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 12.9 mph and the same 34% chance of precipitation continuing into the early morning hours.
Residents should anticipate mild weather with the ongoing light drizzle and overcast skies, maintaining a consistent pattern into tomorrow.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|50°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|44°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|42°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|39°F
|32°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter