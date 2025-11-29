11/29/25: Overcast and Cool at 44°F, Wind at 10.5 mph, Evening Drizzle Passed

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 44.1°F. The wind is blowing at 10.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 49.6°F, with the lowest at 31.3°F. Winds peaked at 17.2 mph. Although there was a 21% chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches of light drizzle were reported.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 42.3°F. The wind will continue to gust up to 17.2 mph, and conditions will remain overcast with a persistent 21% chance of precipitation. Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions into the evening.

As of this report, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Those venturing outdoors should still take appropriate precautions given the breezy and cool conditions.

Today’s Details High 50°F Low 31°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 46% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 21% chance · 0.02 in Now 44°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 50°F 31°F Drizzle: light Sunday 43°F 28°F Drizzle: light Monday 45°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 38°F 28°F Rain: slight Wednesday 49°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 41°F Overcast Friday 51°F 42°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

