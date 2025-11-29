11/29/25: Overcast and Cool at 44°F, Wind at 10.5 mph, Evening Drizzle Passed

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions include an overcast sky with a temperature of 44.1°F. The wind is blowing at 10.5 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the highest temperature reached 49.6°F, with the lowest at 31.3°F. Winds peaked at 17.2 mph. Although there was a 21% chance of precipitation, only 0.02 inches of light drizzle were reported.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 42.3°F. The wind will continue to gust up to 17.2 mph, and conditions will remain overcast with a persistent 21% chance of precipitation. Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions into the evening.
As of this report, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Those venturing outdoors should still take appropriate precautions given the breezy and cool conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|50°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|43°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|45°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|49°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|50°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
