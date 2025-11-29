11/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. Winds are gentle at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, the high temperature is forecasted to reach 47.8°F, with a low of 31.3°F. Winds are expected to increase, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 12%, but there may be light drizzle, accumulating to an estimated total of 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to be slightly warmer with a low of 43.3°F. Similar wind conditions will persist into the evening, with wind speeds of up to 15.9 mph. The chance of light drizzle continues at 12%.

Weather-goers should prepare for a slight chill and possibly carry an umbrella due to the forecasted drizzle both today and tonight.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
31°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
2.7 (Low)
Precip
12% chance · 0.01 in
Now
31°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Monday 46°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 46°F 33°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 53°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 45°F 37°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here