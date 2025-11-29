11/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. Winds are gentle at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Today, the high temperature is forecasted to reach 47.8°F, with a low of 31.3°F. Winds are expected to increase, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 12%, but there may be light drizzle, accumulating to an estimated total of 0.01 inches.
Tonight, the temperature is predicted to be slightly warmer with a low of 43.3°F. Similar wind conditions will persist into the evening, with wind speeds of up to 15.9 mph. The chance of light drizzle continues at 12%.
Weather-goers should prepare for a slight chill and possibly carry an umbrella due to the forecasted drizzle both today and tonight.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|48°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|44°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|46°F
|28°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|46°F
|33°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|53°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|45°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
