11/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 31°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F. Winds are gentle at 3.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today, the high temperature is forecasted to reach 47.8°F, with a low of 31.3°F. Winds are expected to increase, gusting up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is low at 12%, but there may be light drizzle, accumulating to an estimated total of 0.01 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is predicted to be slightly warmer with a low of 43.3°F. Similar wind conditions will persist into the evening, with wind speeds of up to 15.9 mph. The chance of light drizzle continues at 12%.

Weather-goers should prepare for a slight chill and possibly carry an umbrella due to the forecasted drizzle both today and tonight.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 31°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 12% chance · 0.01 in Now 31°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: light Sunday 44°F 29°F Drizzle: light Monday 46°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 46°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 53°F 39°F Overcast Friday 45°F 37°F Overcast

