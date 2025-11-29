11/28/25: Overcast Evening at 32°F, Clear Sky Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 31.6°F with a minimal wind speed of 2.8 mph. The sky is overcast and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the region experienced a high of 43.2°F and a low of 26.6°F. The weather remained overcast throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 7.3 mph. There was no precipitation and the chances for it remained at zero percent.

Looking ahead, tonight the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 31.3°F. The winds will remain light, with speeds up to 4.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions earlier, the sky is forecasted to clear as the night progresses. No precipitation is expected.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
27°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Monday 47°F 28°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 48°F 33°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 37°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

