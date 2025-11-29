11/28/25: Overcast Evening at 32°F, Clear Sky Expected Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is a chilly 31.6°F with a minimal wind speed of 2.8 mph. The sky is overcast and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today, the region experienced a high of 43.2°F and a low of 26.6°F. The weather remained overcast throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 7.3 mph. There was no precipitation and the chances for it remained at zero percent.

Looking ahead, tonight the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 31.3°F. The winds will remain light, with speeds up to 4.5 mph. Despite the overcast conditions earlier, the sky is forecasted to clear as the night progresses. No precipitation is expected.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 27°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 32°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Drizzle: light Sunday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light Monday 47°F 28°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 48°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 46°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 49°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email