11/28/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a chill in the air as temperatures stand at 29.1°F. The wind is currently mild, blowing at 2.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Looking ahead to the rest of today, the forecast predicts overcast skies with a high temperature nearing 40.5°F and lows tonight dipping to approximately 28.9°F. Wind speeds are not expected to exceed 8.5 mph. There is minimal chance of precipitation, holding steady at 1%.
For tonight, residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures forecasted to reach a low of 31.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at around 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at around 1%.
Overall, today and tonight are anticipated to be predominantly dry and cool, with wind conditions remaining light throughout.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|40°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|47°F
|31°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|43°F
|30°F
|Rain: moderate
|Tuesday
|39°F
|27°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Wednesday
|48°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
