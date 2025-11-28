11/28/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Williamson County Early Morning

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a chill in the air as temperatures stand at 29.1°F. The wind is currently mild, blowing at 2.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead to the rest of today, the forecast predicts overcast skies with a high temperature nearing 40.5°F and lows tonight dipping to approximately 28.9°F. Wind speeds are not expected to exceed 8.5 mph. There is minimal chance of precipitation, holding steady at 1%.

For tonight, residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures forecasted to reach a low of 31.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, peaking at around 5.5 mph. The likelihood of rain remains low at around 1%.

Overall, today and tonight are anticipated to be predominantly dry and cool, with wind conditions remaining light throughout.

Today’s Details High 40°F Low 29°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 40°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 31°F Rain: moderate Sunday 47°F 31°F Rain: slight Monday 43°F 30°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 39°F 27°F Snow fall: slight Wednesday 48°F 25°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 34°F Overcast

