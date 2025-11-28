11/28/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a CHILL at 37°

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, Williamson County experienced cooler temperatures, reaching a high of 43.2°F and dropping to a low of 26.6°F earlier. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation occurred, and the wind speeds peaked at 7.3 mph.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies with temperatures expected to go down to around 31.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents can look forward to a calm evening with minimal wind disturbance and clear visibility under starry skies.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 27°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:37am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 43°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 39°F Overcast

