11/28/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a CHILL at 37°

Photo by Jim Wood

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 37°F. Winds are mild, blowing at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation reported at this time.

Today, Williamson County experienced cooler temperatures, reaching a high of 43.2°F and dropping to a low of 26.6°F earlier. The sky was mostly overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation occurred, and the wind speeds peaked at 7.3 mph.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies with temperatures expected to go down to around 31.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents can look forward to a calm evening with minimal wind disturbance and clear visibility under starry skies.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
27°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 46°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 43°F 32°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 48°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 50°F 39°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

