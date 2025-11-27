11/27/25: Clear Sky in Williamson County, Daytime High 46, Evening 40

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with temperatures at a cool 39.6°F. Winds are moderately calm at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today, residents saw a high of 46.4°F and a low of 31.3°F earlier. The day maintained clear skies with the wind reaching up to 10.8 mph, and there was no precipitation, keeping outdoor conditions dry and favorable for those participating in Thanksgiving gatherings and activities.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 31.3°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at 6.3 mph, ensuring continued calm weather for evening and early morning holiday travelers.

With no significant weather disturbances or official warnings, conditions are ideal for those travelling or enjoying extended outdoor festivities this Thanksgiving evening.

Today’s Details High 46°F Low 31°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 46°F 29°F Drizzle: dense Monday 42°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 35°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Wednesday 46°F 24°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email