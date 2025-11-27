11/27/25: Clear Sky in Williamson County, Daytime High 46, Evening 40

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with temperatures at a cool 39.6°F. Winds are moderately calm at 6.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation observed.

Today, residents saw a high of 46.4°F and a low of 31.3°F earlier. The day maintained clear skies with the wind reaching up to 10.8 mph, and there was no precipitation, keeping outdoor conditions dry and favorable for those participating in Thanksgiving gatherings and activities.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 31.3°F. Winds will remain mild, peaking at 6.3 mph, ensuring continued calm weather for evening and early morning holiday travelers.

With no significant weather disturbances or official warnings, conditions are ideal for those travelling or enjoying extended outdoor festivities this Thanksgiving evening.

Today’s Details

High
46°F
Low
31°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
64%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 33°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 46°F 29°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 42°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 35°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 24°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

