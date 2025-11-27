11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 36°F Early Thanksgiving Morning in Williamson County

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36°F. Winds are gentle at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, expect a high of 42.6°F with overcast skies, although we’re starting the day with clear conditions. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 31.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease to about 8 mph. These conditions are ideal for anyone planning late Thanksgiving celebrations or travels.

For those traveling or attending outdoor gatherings for Thanksgiving today, the weather should pose no interruptions or challenges based on the current forecast.

Today’s Details High 43°F Low 31°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 3.5 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:36am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 43°F 31°F Overcast Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast Saturday 45°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 42°F 29°F Rain: moderate Tuesday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 44°F 27°F Overcast

