11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 36°F Early Thanksgiving Morning in Williamson County

photo by Donna Vissman

As of 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 36°F. Winds are gentle at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

Today, expect a high of 42.6°F with overcast skies, although we’re starting the day with clear conditions. Winds will increase slightly, reaching up to 12.2 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Tonight, the weather will remain clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 31.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease to about 8 mph. These conditions are ideal for anyone planning late Thanksgiving celebrations or travels.

For those traveling or attending outdoor gatherings for Thanksgiving today, the weather should pose no interruptions or challenges based on the current forecast.

Today’s Details

High
43°F
Low
31°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 43°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 45°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 42°F 29°F Rain: moderate
Tuesday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 44°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

