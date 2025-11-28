11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 33° Post-Thanksgiving Evening in Williamson County

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are gentle at 3 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced overcast skies with a high of 46.4°F and winds reaching up to 10.8 mph. However, the weather has cleared this evening, providing perfect viewing conditions for the stars on this Thanksgiving night. The temperature dipped to a low of 31.6°F.
Looking ahead to tonight, the clear skies will persist with temperatures hovering around the low of 31.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.6 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation.
This tranquil weather is ideal for those returning home from Thanksgiving celebrations or for any late-night outdoor gatherings. Travelers can expect smooth driving conditions without disruptions from adverse weather.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|46°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|41°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|40°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|31°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|45°F
|26°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter