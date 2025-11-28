11/27/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 33° Post-Thanksgiving Evening in Williamson County

In Williamson County at 9:30 PM, conditions are clear with a current temperature of 32.7°F. Winds are gentle at 3 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced overcast skies with a high of 46.4°F and winds reaching up to 10.8 mph. However, the weather has cleared this evening, providing perfect viewing conditions for the stars on this Thanksgiving night. The temperature dipped to a low of 31.6°F.

Looking ahead to tonight, the clear skies will persist with temperatures hovering around the low of 31.6°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.6 mph, and there remains no chance of precipitation.

This tranquil weather is ideal for those returning home from Thanksgiving celebrations or for any late-night outdoor gatherings. Travelers can expect smooth driving conditions without disruptions from adverse weather.

Today’s Details

High
46°F
Low
32°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 46°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 40°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 38°F 31°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 45°F 26°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

