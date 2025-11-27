11/27/25: Clear Skies in Williamson County, High 44.6, Chilly Thanksgiving

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 44.4°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.3 mph, with no precipitation reported. The sky remains clear as of this report.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 44.6°F, with a low expected to reach 31.1°F tonight. Wind speeds today reached up to 10.8 mph, and will decrease to up to 7 mph tonight. The weather is expected to remain clear, presenting optimal conditions for those traveling or partaking in outdoor Thanksgiving gatherings.

Tonight, residents and visitors in Williamson County can anticipate clear skies, conducive for safe travel and evening outdoor activities. The temperature will drop to a low of 31.1°F, ensuring a cool but dry night ahead.

No weather warnings are in effect, maintaining favorable conditions for all scheduled holiday events. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the clear, crisp weather throughout the evening.

Today’s Details

High
45°F
Low
31°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.5 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:36am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Saturday 46°F 31°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 46°F 29°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 42°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 35°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate
Wednesday 46°F 24°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

