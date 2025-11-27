11/26/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County with a Chill at 38°F

Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 37.8°F with an overcast sky. The wind is mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the local high reached 58.3°F with winds peaking at 12.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation levels remained at zero with only a 2% chance of rain.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 37.9°F with clearer skies as the overcast conditions are expected to dissipate. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, forecasted to reach up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents can anticipate a calm and dry evening ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 30°F Overcast
Saturday 47°F 30°F Rain: slight
Sunday 43°F 30°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 41°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 41°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

