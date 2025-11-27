11/26/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County with a Chill at 38°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 37.8°F with an overcast sky. The wind is mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the local high reached 58.3°F with winds peaking at 12.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation levels remained at zero with only a 2% chance of rain.
Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 37.9°F with clearer skies as the overcast conditions are expected to dissipate. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, forecasted to reach up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Residents can anticipate a calm and dry evening ahead in Williamson County.
Today’s Details
High
58°F
Low
38°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:34pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|42°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|47°F
|30°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|43°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|41°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|41°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
