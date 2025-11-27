11/26/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County with a Chill at 38°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 37.8°F with an overcast sky. The wind is mild at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the local high reached 58.3°F with winds peaking at 12.3 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, precipitation levels remained at zero with only a 2% chance of rain.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a low of 37.9°F with clearer skies as the overcast conditions are expected to dissipate. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, forecasted to reach up to 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Residents can anticipate a calm and dry evening ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 38°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast Friday 42°F 30°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 30°F Rain: slight Sunday 43°F 30°F Drizzle: dense Monday 41°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 41°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email