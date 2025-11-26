11/26/25: Overcast Early Morning at 53°F, High 58 Today with Clear Night Ahead

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 13.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 58.3°F with continuous overcast conditions. The wind may increase slightly, peaking at around 14.9 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the cloud cover will clear, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 36°F. Winds will also decrease to speeds up to 8.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation during the nighttime hours.

The region is currently free from any weather advisories or severe weather warnings. Residents can anticipate a calm and largely dry day, transitioning into a clear and cool evening.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
36°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 47°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 36°F Overcast
Thursday 41°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 47°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 45°F 33°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 39°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate
Tuesday 33°F 25°F Snow fall: moderate
Next 24 Hours

