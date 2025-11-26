11/26/25: Overcast Early Morning at 53°F, High 58 Today with Clear Night Ahead

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather features an overcast sky with a temperature of 53.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at a speed of 13.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking ahead, today’s temperature is expected to reach a high of 58.3°F with continuous overcast conditions. The wind may increase slightly, peaking at around 14.9 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the cloud cover will clear, leading to a clear sky. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 36°F. Winds will also decrease to speeds up to 8.2 mph. There is no chance of precipitation during the nighttime hours.

The region is currently free from any weather advisories or severe weather warnings. Residents can anticipate a calm and largely dry day, transitioning into a clear and cool evening.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 36°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 47°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 41°F 30°F Overcast Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 30°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 45°F 33°F Drizzle: dense Monday 39°F 29°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 33°F 25°F Snow fall: moderate

