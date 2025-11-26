11/26/25: Clear Evening with a Chill at 43.5 After a Peak of 58.3 Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, residents are experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 43.5°F. The wind is currently blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 58.3°F and dipped to a low of 37°F. Despite overcast conditions, the chance for precipitation remained low at only 2%, and indeed, there was no precipitation accumulation. Winds reached up to 12.3 mph during the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to an expected low of 37°F again. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 8.5 mph. There is no precipitation forecasted for the evening.

Residents can look forward to a quiet and dry night ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details High 58°F Low 37°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 44°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast Friday 41°F 29°F Overcast Saturday 46°F 30°F Rain: slight Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: dense Monday 42°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 37°F 29°F Drizzle: light

