11/26/25: Clear Evening with a Chill at 43.5 After a Peak of 58.3 Today

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, residents are experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 43.5°F. The wind is currently blowing at 6.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 58.3°F and dipped to a low of 37°F. Despite overcast conditions, the chance for precipitation remained low at only 2%, and indeed, there was no precipitation accumulation. Winds reached up to 12.3 mph during the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the temperature dropping to an expected low of 37°F again. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 8.5 mph. There is no precipitation forecasted for the evening.

Residents can look forward to a quiet and dry night ahead in Williamson County.

Today’s Details

High
58°F
Low
37°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
44°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Saturday 46°F 30°F Rain: slight
Sunday 43°F 31°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 37°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

