11/25/25: Partly Cloudy Evening in Williamson County, 61°F, Winds at 6 mph

Source Staff
At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6 mph and there is no precipitation.

Today’s high reached 66°F, with a low morning temperature of 55.6°F. It was a moderately windy day with gusts up to 17.9 mph. Despite a high precipitation chance of 98%, the total rainfall today amounted to 0.44 inches, occurring as moderate rain.

For tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a steady low temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are expected to calm slightly, reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 5%.

Residents should expect a tranquil night ahead with no active weather warnings or advisories in effect at this time.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
56°F
Wind
18 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
98% chance · 0.44 in
Now
61°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 37°F Rain: slight
Monday 40°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

