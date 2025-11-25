11/25/25: Partly Cloudy Evening in Williamson County, 61°F, Winds at 6 mph

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 61.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 6 mph and there is no precipitation.

Today’s high reached 66°F, with a low morning temperature of 55.6°F. It was a moderately windy day with gusts up to 17.9 mph. Despite a high precipitation chance of 98%, the total rainfall today amounted to 0.44 inches, occurring as moderate rain.

For tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a steady low temperature of 55.6°F. Winds are expected to calm slightly, reaching up to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation will drop significantly to 5%.

Residents should expect a tranquil night ahead with no active weather warnings or advisories in effect at this time.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 56°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 98% chance · 0.44 in Now 61°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 56°F 35°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 30°F Overcast Friday 42°F 26°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 37°F Rain: slight Monday 40°F 34°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

