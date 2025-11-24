11/24/25: Overcast and Mild at 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.4°F and a light breeze at 5.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperatures peaked close to the current temperature, reaching a high of 66.6°F. Similarly, low temperatures earlier dropped to 41°F. Winds today have been gusting up to 13.7 mph. Notably, there’s a 48% chance of precipitation, potentially manifesting as light drizzle, though no significant rainfall has accumulated as yet.

As the day transitions into evening, expect conditions to remain overcast. Tonight, temperatures will be milder with a forecasted low of 58.1°F and persistent winds up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to remain constant at 48%.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for similar moderate conditions to continue, without significant changes in weather patterns. Keep an eye on the skies for potential drizzle during your afternoon and evening commutes.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 41°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 48% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 41°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 66°F 55°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 54°F 42°F Overcast

