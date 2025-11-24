11/24/25: Overcast and Mild at 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.4°F and a light breeze at 5.7 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far.

Today’s temperatures peaked close to the current temperature, reaching a high of 66.6°F. Similarly, low temperatures earlier dropped to 41°F. Winds today have been gusting up to 13.7 mph. Notably, there’s a 48% chance of precipitation, potentially manifesting as light drizzle, though no significant rainfall has accumulated as yet.

As the day transitions into evening, expect conditions to remain overcast. Tonight, temperatures will be milder with a forecasted low of 58.1°F and persistent winds up to 13.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to remain constant at 48%.

Residents of Williamson County should prepare for similar moderate conditions to continue, without significant changes in weather patterns. Keep an eye on the skies for potential drizzle during your afternoon and evening commutes.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
41°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
48% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 66°F 55°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 54°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

