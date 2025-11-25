11/24/25: Light Drizzle and 59°F Evening in Williamson County, 60% Rain Chance Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a light drizzle with a temperature of 59.5°F and winds at 6.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced slight rain with a high temperature of 67.1°F and a low of 41°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.5 mph, and there was a 60% chance of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.05 inches of rain.

The forecast for tonight expects conditions to remain overcast with continued chances of rain at 60%. Temperatures are anticipated to stay around a low of 58.1°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 15.5 mph.

Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions to persist, maintaining their readiness for periodic light drizzle and potentially chillier wind conditions.

Today’s Details High 67°F Low 41°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 60% chance · 0.05 in Now 60°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:33am Sunset 4:35pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 67°F 41°F Rain: slight Tuesday 66°F 54°F Rain: slight Wednesday 56°F 37°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 47°F 30°F Overcast Sunday 57°F 41°F Overcast

