11/24/25: Light Drizzle and 59°F Evening in Williamson County, 60% Rain Chance Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a light drizzle with a temperature of 59.5°F and winds at 6.7 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the county experienced slight rain with a high temperature of 67.1°F and a low of 41°F. Wind speeds reached up to 15.5 mph, and there was a 60% chance of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.05 inches of rain.

The forecast for tonight expects conditions to remain overcast with continued chances of rain at 60%. Temperatures are anticipated to stay around a low of 58.1°F, with wind speeds potentially reaching up to 15.5 mph.

Residents should prepare for similar weather conditions to persist, maintaining their readiness for periodic light drizzle and potentially chillier wind conditions.

Today’s Details

High
67°F
Low
41°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
60% chance · 0.05 in
Now
60°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:33am
Sunset
4:35pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 67°F 41°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 66°F 54°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 56°F 37°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 42°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 47°F 30°F Overcast
Sunday 57°F 41°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

