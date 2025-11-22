11/22/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Turning Overcast; High 66, Low 54

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.6°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 7 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.2°F with moderate drizzle and a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The wind peaked at 9.2 mph while the chance of precipitation was at 33%.

Tonight, the area is expecting overcast conditions with a low temperature forecast at 53.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.6 mph. The probability of precipitation is significantly low at 1%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with minimal changes throughout the evening and into the early night.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 54°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 33% chance · 0.02 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 54°F 47°F Overcast Monday 65°F 44°F Fog Tuesday 70°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 55°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 34°F Overcast Friday 48°F 32°F Overcast

