11/22/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Turning Overcast; High 66, Low 54

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.6°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 7 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.2°F with moderate drizzle and a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The wind peaked at 9.2 mph while the chance of precipitation was at 33%.

Tonight, the area is expecting overcast conditions with a low temperature forecast at 53.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.6 mph. The probability of precipitation is significantly low at 1%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with minimal changes throughout the evening and into the early night.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
54°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
33% chance · 0.02 in
Now
59°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 54°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 44°F Fog
Tuesday 70°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 55°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 48°F 34°F Overcast
Friday 48°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

