11/22/25: Partly Cloudy Day, Turning Overcast; High 66, Low 54

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 58.6°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 7 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 66.2°F with moderate drizzle and a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The wind peaked at 9.2 mph while the chance of precipitation was at 33%.
Tonight, the area is expecting overcast conditions with a low temperature forecast at 53.6°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 7.6 mph. The probability of precipitation is significantly low at 1%.
Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue with minimal changes throughout the evening and into the early night.
Today’s Details
High
66°F
Low
54°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
33% chance · 0.02 in
Now
59°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|54°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|70°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|55°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|48°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|48°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
