11/22/25: Overcast Early with Mild 62°F, High 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are currently light at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.
Today, the temperature is expected to rise slightly to a high of 66°F with winds increasing up to 9.2 mph. Though largely overcast, there is a moderate chance of drizzle with a 25% probability of precipitation and an anticipated total of 0.04 inches.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 52.7°F. Conditions are expected to remain overcast, with lighter winds up to 8.8 mph and a minimal precipitation chance of 2%.
Overall, while the day will start off cloudy and slightly windy, the significant temperature variations are minimal, ensuring a generally steady weather pattern.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|66°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|52°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|55°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|51°F
|31°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
