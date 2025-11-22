11/22/25: Overcast Early with Mild 62°F, High 66°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are currently light at 4.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded overnight.

Today, the temperature is expected to rise slightly to a high of 66°F with winds increasing up to 9.2 mph. Though largely overcast, there is a moderate chance of drizzle with a 25% probability of precipitation and an anticipated total of 0.04 inches.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 52.7°F. Conditions are expected to remain overcast, with lighter winds up to 8.8 mph and a minimal precipitation chance of 2%.

Overall, while the day will start off cloudy and slightly windy, the significant temperature variations are minimal, ensuring a generally steady weather pattern.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
53°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
25% chance · 0.04 in
Now
62°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:31am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 52°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 46°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 55°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 31°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

