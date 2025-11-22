11/22/25: Mainly Clear and 64°F, Light Drizzle Expected Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 63.9°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Looking ahead to the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 66.2°F with winds increasing slightly up to 9.2 mph. Although the chance of precipitation is relatively low at 33%, there is potential for a moderate drizzle amounting to a total of 0.02 inches.

Tonight, conditions are projected to remain stable and mainly clear with a low temperature of 52°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 8.7 mph. Precipitation chances drop significantly to 1%, indicating a dry evening ahead.

Residents and visitors to Williamson County should enjoy the mild and mainly clear conditions for outdoor activities today while carrying light rain gear just in case of the expected drizzle. Temperatures tonight will be cool, so a light jacket may be necessary for evening outings.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 52°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 33% chance · 0.02 in Now 64°F · feels 64°F Sunrise 6:31am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 66°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 51°F 46°F Overcast Monday 65°F 41°F Overcast Tuesday 70°F 53°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 55°F 38°F Overcast Thursday 48°F 34°F Overcast Friday 48°F 32°F Overcast

