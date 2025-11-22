11/21/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, 66°F, Calm Winds

Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 7.4 mph and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 69.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 10.1 mph and there was a light drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation was around 40%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 65.8°F with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation drops to 17%.

Please stay tuned for further updates and changes in weather conditions as they occur.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
59°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 66°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 53°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 63°F 55°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 47°F 33°F Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours

