11/21/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, 66°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 7.4 mph and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 69.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 10.1 mph and there was a light drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation was around 40%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 65.8°F with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation drops to 17%.
Please stay tuned for further updates and changes in weather conditions as they occur.
Today’s Details
High
70°F
Low
59°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
66°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:36pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|70°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|66°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|53°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|55°F
|Rain: heavy
|Wednesday
|63°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|47°F
|33°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter