11/21/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, 66°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66.4°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 7.4 mph and no precipitation has been recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 69.8°F and a low of 59.2°F. Winds peaked at 10.1 mph and there was a light drizzle, with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation was around 40%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 65.8°F with wind speeds reaching up to 9.5 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation drops to 17%.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 59°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 40% chance · 0.02 in Now 66°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 66°F 53°F Rain: moderate Sunday 53°F 46°F Overcast Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 55°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 63°F 42°F Drizzle: light Thursday 47°F 33°F Partly cloudy

