11/21/25: Mainly Clear Day with Highs of 69.8, Cooling to 63.9 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.8°F and the low was at 59.2°F. There was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches, although the chance of rainfall was around 40%. Maximum wind speeds touched 10.1 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with a slight decrease in temperature, expecting a low of 63.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 12%, suggesting a drier evening ahead.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a mainly clear evening moving into a cloudy night with minimal changes in temperature and wind conditions.

Today’s Details

High
70°F
Low
59°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
40% chance · 0.02 in
Now
65°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:30am
Sunset
4:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

