11/21/25: Mainly Clear Day with Highs of 69.8, Cooling to 63.9 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 69.8°F and the low was at 59.2°F. There was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches, although the chance of rainfall was around 40%. Maximum wind speeds touched 10.1 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with a slight decrease in temperature, expecting a low of 63.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 12%, suggesting a drier evening ahead.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a mainly clear evening moving into a cloudy night with minimal changes in temperature and wind conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|70°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|64°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|62°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|33°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
