11/21/25: Mainly Clear Day with Highs of 69.8, Cooling to 63.9 Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 64.6°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 8.5 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 69.8°F and the low was at 59.2°F. There was a light drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.02 inches, although the chance of rainfall was around 40%. Maximum wind speeds touched 10.1 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with a slight decrease in temperature, expecting a low of 63.9°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 9.6 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 12%, suggesting a drier evening ahead.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a mainly clear evening moving into a cloudy night with minimal changes in temperature and wind conditions.

Today’s Details High 70°F Low 59°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 40% chance · 0.02 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:30am Sunset 4:36pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 70°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 64°F 47°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 42°F Overcast Monday 64°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 55°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 62°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 33°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email