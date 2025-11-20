11/20/25: Slight Rain Continuing, Highs Around 64

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 60.4°F and a light breeze at 4.6 mph. The area has recorded 0.02 inches of precipitation so far.

Today, Williamson County is experiencing moderately rainy conditions, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 63.5°F and a low of 55.4°F. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to be around 6.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 94%, accumulating to an expected total of 0.3 inches throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with a low temperature of about 60.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to ease slightly, reaching up to 4.2 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 55% as we move into the evening.

Residents should prepare for continued wet weather and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors. Keep an eye on local updates for any sudden changes in the weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 55°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 94% chance · 0.3 in Now 60°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 55°F Rain: moderate Friday 68°F 60°F Rain: slight Saturday 65°F 49°F Rain: slight Sunday 62°F 46°F Overcast Monday 65°F 49°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 41°F Drizzle: light

