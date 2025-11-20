11/20/25: Slight Rain Continuing, Highs Around 64

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 60.4°F and a light breeze at 4.6 mph. The area has recorded 0.02 inches of precipitation so far.

Today, Williamson County is experiencing moderately rainy conditions, with the temperature expected to reach a high of 63.5°F and a low of 55.4°F. The maximum wind speed is anticipated to be around 6.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 94%, accumulating to an expected total of 0.3 inches throughout the day.

For tonight, the forecast indicates an overcast sky with a low temperature of about 60.6°F. Wind speeds are expected to ease slightly, reaching up to 4.2 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 55% as we move into the evening.

Residents should prepare for continued wet weather and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors. Keep an eye on local updates for any sudden changes in the weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
55°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
94% chance · 0.3 in
Now
60°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Friday 68°F 60°F Rain: slight
Saturday 65°F 49°F Rain: slight
Sunday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 41°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here