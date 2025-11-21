11/20/25: Overcast Evening, Moderate Rain Earlier, Temp Nearing 58

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, with no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F, with moderate rain observed, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.18 inches for the day. The chance of precipitation was high at 99%, with winds peaking at 11.1 mph.

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued overcast skies with a steady temperature around the current low of 57.9°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain mild, not exceeding 4.1 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 33%.

Residents should plan for a mostly dry night with minimal wind disruption under persistent cloud cover. Stay updated on any changes to the weather conditions as the night progresses.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
55°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.18 in
Now
58°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Friday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 64°F 50°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 68°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here