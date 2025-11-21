11/20/25: Overcast Evening, Moderate Rain Earlier, Temp Nearing 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, with no current precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F, with moderate rain observed, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.18 inches for the day. The chance of precipitation was high at 99%, with winds peaking at 11.1 mph.
Tonight’s forecast predicts continued overcast skies with a steady temperature around the current low of 57.9°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain mild, not exceeding 4.1 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 33%.
Residents should plan for a mostly dry night with minimal wind disruption under persistent cloud cover. Stay updated on any changes to the weather conditions as the night progresses.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|64°F
|55°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Saturday
|63°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|64°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|68°F
|57°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|66°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
