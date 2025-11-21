11/20/25: Overcast Evening, Moderate Rain Earlier, Temp Nearing 58

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57.9°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.7 mph, with no current precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 63.5°F, with moderate rain observed, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.18 inches for the day. The chance of precipitation was high at 99%, with winds peaking at 11.1 mph.

Tonight’s forecast predicts continued overcast skies with a steady temperature around the current low of 57.9°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain mild, not exceeding 4.1 mph. The chance of rain decreases significantly to 33%.

Residents should plan for a mostly dry night with minimal wind disruption under persistent cloud cover. Stay updated on any changes to the weather conditions as the night progresses.

Today’s Details High 64°F Low 55°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 1.6 (Low) Precip 99% chance · 0.18 in Now 58°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:29am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 64°F 55°F Rain: moderate Friday 69°F 57°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: light Sunday 64°F 50°F Overcast Monday 67°F 49°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 68°F 57°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light

