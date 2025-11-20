11/20/25: Overcast Evening, Light Drizzle Expected with a Low of 58

At 5:01 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 57.4°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze blowing at 0.7 mph. No precipitation is being recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 63.5°F, while the lowest was 55.4°F. Moderate rain occurred, with wind speeds reaching up to 11.1 mph. The total rainfall measured was 0.19 inches, aligning with a high precipitation chance of 99%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly drop, maintaining close to a 57.7°F low. Winds will ease slightly, with speeds up to 8.7 mph anticipated. The chance of precipitation remains, notably lower at 50%, with light drizzle projected throughout the evening.

Residents should consider staying prepared for intermittent drizzle and carrying appropriate rain gear if planning to venture outdoors tonight. Keep monitoring local updates for any changes in the weather situation.

Today’s Details

High
64°F
Low
55°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
1.6 (Low)
Precip
99% chance · 0.19 in
Now
57°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 64°F 55°F Rain: moderate
Friday 68°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 64°F 49°F Rain: slight
Sunday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 67°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 66°F 41°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

