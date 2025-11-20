11/20/25: Minor Dense Fog Advisory in Middle Tennessee, 57°F with Light Drizzle Expected

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-20T07:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-20T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Williamson County until 9 AM CST today. The advisory warns of visibility less than one mile due to dense fog, which could make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 4:50 AM, the temperature in Williamson County stands at 56.8°F with overcast skies and a light breeze of 3.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s weather forecast predicts a high of 66.4°F and a low of 55.6°F. The region might experience slight rain as there is an 88% chance of precipitation, and a total expected rainfall of 0.13 inches throughout the day. Winds will remain relatively gentle, reaching up to 7.4 mph.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 57.9°F. Light drizzle is forecasted with a 68% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at about 5.9 mph.

Residents are advised to take precautions while driving due to the foggy conditions early this morning and to be prepared for rain throughout the day and into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
56°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
1.1 (Low)
Precip
88% chance · 0.13 in
Now
57°F · feels 57°F
Sunrise
6:29am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 66°F 56°F Rain: slight
Friday 69°F 58°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 63°F 47°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 49°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 67°F 59°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 64°F 45°F Rain showers: slight
Next 24 Hours

