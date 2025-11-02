11/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 48°F, Slight Evening Clearing Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 49.3°F with a slight chance of rain, as likelihood of precipitation is around 67%. Over the course of the day, approximately 0.13 inches of rain may accumulate, and winds could reach up to 6.9 mph. The temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 38.5°F by tonight.

Tonight, the weather will see an improvement with clear skies and a lower wind speed of up to 4 mph. No precipitation is expected, making for a dry evening.

Residents should prepare for slight rain earlier during the day but can look forward to a clear and calm night ahead.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 38°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.13 in Now 48°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 49°F 38°F Rain: slight Monday 56°F 35°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 38°F Fog Wednesday 70°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 69°F 54°F Drizzle: light Saturday 62°F 42°F Drizzle: light

