11/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 48°F, Slight Evening Clearing Expected

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 48.2°F. Winds are presently blowing at 6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature is expected to peak at 49.3°F with a slight chance of rain, as likelihood of precipitation is around 67%. Over the course of the day, approximately 0.13 inches of rain may accumulate, and winds could reach up to 6.9 mph. The temperature is forecast to drop to a low of 38.5°F by tonight.
Tonight, the weather will see an improvement with clear skies and a lower wind speed of up to 4 mph. No precipitation is expected, making for a dry evening.
Residents should prepare for slight rain earlier during the day but can look forward to a clear and calm night ahead.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|49°F
|38°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|56°F
|35°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|67°F
|38°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|70°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|69°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|62°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
