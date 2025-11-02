11/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43.5°F, Light Winds; Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 43.5°F with light winds blowing at 2.7 mph and no precipitation. The skies are overcast.

Later today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 51.1°F with lows tonight dropping to 39.6°F. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 7.3 mph. There’s a 67% chance of slight rain today with an expected precipitation total of 0.13 inches.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with very low chances of precipitation, pegged at 1%. Winds will slightly decrease in intensity, with speeds up to 5.9 mph.

Residents should prepare for a damp day with potential slight rain and ensure appropriate attire and precautions are in place to handle the changing conditions.

Today’s Details High 51°F Low 40°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.13 in Now 44°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 51°F 40°F Rain: slight Monday 55°F 36°F Fog Tuesday 67°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 72°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 56°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email