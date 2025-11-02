11/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43.5°F, Light Winds; Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 43.5°F with light winds blowing at 2.7 mph and no precipitation. The skies are overcast.
Later today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 51.1°F with lows tonight dropping to 39.6°F. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 7.3 mph. There’s a 67% chance of slight rain today with an expected precipitation total of 0.13 inches.
Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with very low chances of precipitation, pegged at 1%. Winds will slightly decrease in intensity, with speeds up to 5.9 mph.
Residents should prepare for a damp day with potential slight rain and ensure appropriate attire and precautions are in place to handle the changing conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|51°F
|40°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|55°F
|36°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|70°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|56°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
