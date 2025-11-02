11/2/25: Overcast and Chilly at 43.5°F, Light Winds; Rain Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current temperature is 43.5°F with light winds blowing at 2.7 mph and no precipitation. The skies are overcast.

Later today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 51.1°F with lows tonight dropping to 39.6°F. The wind will pick up slightly, reaching speeds up to 7.3 mph. There’s a 67% chance of slight rain today with an expected precipitation total of 0.13 inches.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with very low chances of precipitation, pegged at 1%. Winds will slightly decrease in intensity, with speeds up to 5.9 mph.

Residents should prepare for a damp day with potential slight rain and ensure appropriate attire and precautions are in place to handle the changing conditions.

Today’s Details

High
51°F
Low
40°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
67% chance · 0.13 in
Now
44°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 51°F 40°F Rain: slight
Monday 55°F 36°F Fog
Tuesday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 70°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 54°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

