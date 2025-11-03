11/2/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Low 37.2, Dense Fog Advisory Issued

Dense Fog Advisory * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in Williamson County from midnight tonight until 10 AM CST Monday, covering all of Middle Tennessee. Visibility may drop to less than a quarter mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.

As of 9:30 PM, the weather in Williamson County is clear with a temperature of 38.7°F and winds from the north at 4.1 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 49.5°F and a low of 37.2°F, with winds up to 7 mph. Although there was a 67% chance of precipitation, only 0.13 inches materialized as slight rain.

Tonight expects mostly clear skies continuing with the low dropping to 37.2°F. Winds will remain light, peaking around 3.7 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation.

Travelers should prepare for reduced visibility during the early hours due to the fog advisory, adjusting their travel plans and driving with caution.

Today’s Details High 49°F Low 37°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.7 (Low) Precip 67% chance · 0.13 in Now 39°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:11am Sunset 4:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 49°F 37°F Rain: slight Monday 57°F 32°F Fog Tuesday 61°F 37°F Fog Wednesday 71°F 48°F Partly cloudy Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky Friday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 62°F 48°F Overcast

