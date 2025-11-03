11/2/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Low 37.2, Dense Fog Advisory Issued

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2025-11-03T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-11-03T16:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in Williamson County from midnight tonight until 10 AM CST Monday, covering all of Middle Tennessee. Visibility may drop to less than a quarter mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.

As of 9:30 PM, the weather in Williamson County is clear with a temperature of 38.7°F and winds from the north at 4.1 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 49.5°F and a low of 37.2°F, with winds up to 7 mph. Although there was a 67% chance of precipitation, only 0.13 inches materialized as slight rain.

Tonight expects mostly clear skies continuing with the low dropping to 37.2°F. Winds will remain light, peaking around 3.7 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation.

Travelers should prepare for reduced visibility during the early hours due to the fog advisory, adjusting their travel plans and driving with caution.

Today’s Details

High
49°F
Low
37°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
1.7 (Low)
Precip
67% chance · 0.13 in
Now
39°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:11am
Sunset
4:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 49°F 37°F Rain: slight
Monday 57°F 32°F Fog
Tuesday 61°F 37°F Fog
Wednesday 71°F 48°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 71°F 50°F Clear sky
Friday 72°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 62°F 48°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

