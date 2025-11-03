11/2/25: Clear Night in Williamson County, Low 37.2, Dense Fog Advisory Issued

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in Williamson County from midnight tonight until 10 AM CST Monday, covering all of Middle Tennessee. Visibility may drop to less than a quarter mile, creating hazardous driving conditions.
As of 9:30 PM, the weather in Williamson County is clear with a temperature of 38.7°F and winds from the north at 4.1 mph. No precipitation is currently reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 49.5°F and a low of 37.2°F, with winds up to 7 mph. Although there was a 67% chance of precipitation, only 0.13 inches materialized as slight rain.
Tonight expects mostly clear skies continuing with the low dropping to 37.2°F. Winds will remain light, peaking around 3.7 mph, with virtually no chance of precipitation.
Travelers should prepare for reduced visibility during the early hours due to the fog advisory, adjusting their travel plans and driving with caution.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|49°F
|37°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|57°F
|32°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|61°F
|37°F
|Fog
|Wednesday
|71°F
|48°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|71°F
|50°F
|Clear sky
|Friday
|72°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|62°F
|48°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
